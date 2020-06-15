Hooray and thank you to Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the Greensboro City Council for choosing to save taxpayers $500,000 by not subsidizing police as school resource officers in our public schools.

The comment that really amazed me was from Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston, who spoke against this decision by saying “someone has to be the adult in the room.”

What? Isn’t this the role of our valued, experienced teachers and administrators?

With a budget strained by the virus and other needs there are many areas where this half-a-million dollars can be better utilized.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

