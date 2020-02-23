I recently read or heard presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg state that he knew how to handle New York bullies.
I assume the reference to “bully” meant President Donald Trump.
Bloomberg should know: He is one.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
