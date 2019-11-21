The issue with the Atlantic pipeline proposal is not the governor’s involvement with it, but the appalling short-sightedness in even considering allowing hydraulic fracturing in North Carolina (“Governor, legislature spar over pipeline report,” Nov. 21).
There is a reason that so many people from Pennsylvania are now calling North Carolina home: fracking has ruined their home state. The process releases methane, trapping CO2 and increasing smog. It adds toxic contaminants to the water, even as the state is battling chemicals in water sources in the state. It exponentially increases the incidence of earthquakes and oil spills.
North Carolina has long been a popular destination for its outstanding and diverse natural beauty. To put short-term profit for a few corporate billionaires over the irreplaceable resources of our state is a grave mistake. Instead, we need to turn to actual natural resources — wind and solar — as the future of clean energy.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.