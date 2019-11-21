Atlantic Coast Pipeline sign

Signs mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va., in 2018. 

 Steve Helber/The Associated Press

The issue with the Atlantic pipeline proposal is not the governor’s involvement with it, but the appalling short-sightedness in even considering allowing hydraulic fracturing in North Carolina (“Governor, legislature spar over pipeline report,” Nov. 21).

There is a reason that so many people from Pennsylvania are now calling North Carolina home: fracking has ruined their home state. The process releases methane, trapping CO2 and increasing smog. It adds toxic contaminants to the water, even as the state is battling chemicals in water sources in the state. It exponentially increases the incidence of earthquakes and oil spills.

North Carolina has long been a popular destination for its outstanding and diverse natural beauty. To put short-term profit for a few corporate billionaires over the irreplaceable resources of our state is a grave mistake. Instead, we need to turn to actual natural resources — wind and solar — as the future of clean energy.

The Rev. Beth Woodard

High Point

