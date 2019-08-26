Having spent most of my adult life in High Point and Greensboro, I am amazed by the growth of the area when I come back to visit family. However, it appears that with growth and some thriving local businesses, Wendover Avenue is starting to look like a teenager who has matured, and grown, but is trying to keep on the same clothes of his youth.
More often than not, the stoplights are not timed to keep up with the deluge of traffic — and many businesses, save for the new buildings, are starting to look weathered. I hope the decision makers think about this, because Wendover is beginning to look like the forgotten, former golden child.
Victor Feraru
Greensboro