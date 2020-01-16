Defendants who believe they’re innocent go to trial and clear their names. Trump has that same opportunity here. Innocent people don’t obstruct justice.

They want the evidence to come out and for witnesses to testify because they believe it’ll exonerate them. Trump seems to lack that confidence.

Stan Garber

Greensboro

