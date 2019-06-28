Immigrant parents frantic over daughter in gov't custody (copy) (copy)

The entrance of a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, on June 20. Last week, immigration attorneys visiting children in a Clint, Texas, found kids were taking care of kids, and there wasn’t enough food, water or sanitation.

 Cedar Attanasio/The Associated Press

Where is the anger? Where is the outrage? And where is the love and compassion that in other times has identified our nation as “a shining light on the hill,” a true beacon of hope and refuge for those seeking the safety of our borders in order to escape the terror and dangers in their own countries?

What does the president of the United States offer? Incompetence and maximum cruelty by separating children and parents without a plan to reunite families and caring less about the pain and emotional stress brought on by his actions.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro

