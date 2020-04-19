A day after hearing President Trump claiming total authority, I happened to see the “Wizard of Oz” on the television.
It occurred to me there are some similarities between the Wizard and the president. Both wish to be seen as great and powerful. Yet their perception of themselves exceeds their actual capability.
I wish someone would pull the curtain back on President Trump and we would find a kindhearted individual who put others’ interests before his own.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
