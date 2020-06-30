There’s so much to abhor with Trump and his sycophants.

But I do want to comment on a remark made Sunday by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

He advised Trump that he will lose this November if he does not change his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and the foundering American economy.

So, let me get this straight: Say the Trump and Pence administration starts talking as if they actually care about long-suffering middle-class Americans and say maybe they even take action: “Fine, wear the damn masks!”

Are we then supposed to forget what a tumor they have been on the soul of America for the past four years and say, “Awww! It looks like you’ve suddenly developed some common sense and integrity! It’s a miracle! Ya got my vote, Donnie boy!”

W. Scott Parker III

Greensboro

