NC SPIN

Tom Campbell, center, host of "NC SPIN."

 WUNC-TV

The weekly program “NC Spin”on UNC-TV is being canceled at the end of December. This is one of the few programs that give an intelligent, even debate on important N.C. policies and politics between knowledgeable conservatives and moderates.

The most likely speculated reason is that panelists on “NC Spin” have criticized the UNC Board of Governors for its heavyhanded muddling of UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt’s and UNC President Margaret Spellings’ resignations.

Apparently, one or more of the Board of Governors members had their fragile-eggshell egos bruised and they crept being the scenes to have the program’s contract not be renewed at year’s end.

Basically, this amounts to further suppression of candid debate by the conservative-leaning board.

The array of policies discussed on “NC Spin” serves the public well, offering both sides of the issues. However, the board feels it has been exposed too much and needed to vindictively suppress open discussion. Hopefully, the program can be continued.

Will Truslow

Greensboro

Editor’s note: UNC-TV has announced that it has reversed its decision. “NC Spin” will get a one-year contract extension.

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments