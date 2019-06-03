Just totally ignoring all of the talking heads in Washington, D.C. — the blabbermouths who spout off at the drop of a hat — the primary question remaining is: Was the obvious Russian meddling in our elections an overt act of war?
Almost everyone seems to be skirting this issue.
I believe it should be made clear to the Russians, once and for all, that if this happens again in our elections, there will be a price to pay. And it will be severe and could probably involve military action.
I served my country in the military in the ’50s and I know this is an extreme measure to take, but we cannot have a foreign country meddling with our sovereign right to open and honest elections. How could anything be more sacred in our democracy? How could we not be ready to fight for that right our forefathers fought and died for?
Jim Turnage
Greensboro