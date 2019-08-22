On a recent Monday, global markets tumble on fears that President Trump’s new tariffs on China will cause a worldwide economic slowdown. Then, on that Tuesday, markets surge on news that Mr. Trump had postponed his latest tariff threats. Time and again, the president makes announcements that are certain to sway markets in one direction or the other, only to reverse himself shortly thereafter.
So I ask: Who was informed of Mr. Trump’s moves before they became public? Are his family members and friends trading on that insider information? What about other administration officials? Is this how Mr. Trump buys loyalty from his subordinates and Republican members of Congress? I wonder.
Jeffrey Zalles
Southport