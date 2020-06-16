Some questions to consider:
- If Black Lives Matter and all lives matter, then shouldn’t Planned Parenthood be defunded; especially if you believe that black lives matter?
- Abortion is the No. 1 killer of black lives in the United States — 36% of the total approximately 860,000 abortions in 2017 (latest statistics available).
- To make sure abolishing the Police Department in Minneapolis is a good idea, shouldn’t the Police Union declare a trial run of one week of “walk-outs”?
- Shouldn’t the correct name of COVID-19 virus be the CCP-Virus, Chinese Communist Party Virus? This would appropriately shed light on the proper cause and not the Chinese people.
- Could the loss of the fear of God, which has permeated America, be the results of the unfair murder, riots and looting?
Jesus said: “The gates of Hell will not prevail against His church.” Looks like they are going to try it anyway, doesn’t it?
Gary Marschall
Greensboro
