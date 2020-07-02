I sincerely believe that our governor is a decent person — and I sincerely believe he is a politician who will pander to his party and who has done so the past few months in a way that infuriates me as an independent.
In my AP Government class on March 11, a day before the governor was to announce the shutdown because of the pandemic, four of my students were planning to attend the Billie Ellish concert in Raleigh the day before the shutdown. I told them that surely the governor would not allow that concert. But he did and I started to lose confidence in him thereafter. That appeared reckless to me.
The governor called the spectators at the Ace Speedway reckless and they were, but he did not call the protesters in the streets of our big cities reckless. Our governor in essence sabotaged the GOP Convention in Charlotte. I wonder if a political agenda was behind that move. He closed churches, but allowed the lottery to be played, abortions to go on, ABC stores to thrive and statues to come down without the rule of law. Reckless and political in a time of crisis is our governor.
John Primm
McLeansville
