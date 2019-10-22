Bribery case raises focus on GOP rising star and fundraising (copy)

According to the News & Record (Oct. 10) Congressman Mark Walker, who represents Guilford County, says he has been talking to his constituents and in general they believe that “Trump is doing good things for the nation.”

If you are one of his constituents and disagree with him on this issue, I urge you to contact him, as I recently did, and express your opinion to the contrary. He can be reached by telephone at his Greensboro office (336) 333-5005, or via other media: https://tinyurl.com/yymvszcl

Joseph Mountjoy

Greensboro

