Early this week, I took my friend’s grandson to get a photo ID. Our efforts began at the DMV on Coliseum Boulevard, but we found the lobby to be filled, with all seats taken and people sitting on the floor around the room. Hearing there was another DMV office on East Market Street, we drove there to get this young man’s ID.
Once again, the lobby was packed, with no space to even sit on the floor. But knowing that there were no other options available in Greensboro, we decided to check in and wait.
Our “official check-in time” was 10:16 a.m., and we stood, waiting for our turn. Finally, after four hours, our number was called, and we met with a DMV employee who kindly assisted us.
Driving home, I thought about all the persons who were at the DMV. Some had taken time off from work, some cared for children as they waited, and some left in frustration.
A nagging question arose: Was this the intent of the voter ID legislation: to make obtaining a picture ID so difficult that some would forgo the opportunity to vote? Sadly, I fear the answer is obvious.
Ninevah Murrah
Greensboro