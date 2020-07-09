Regarding The Associated Press story “ ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ hymn ignites hope across nation” (July 6): It noted that the beloved hymn “Amazing Grace” was written by former slave trader John Newton. Following the ludicrous logic used in deciding to tear down statues, I wonder how long it will take for some buffoon to suggest tearing out “Amazing Grace” from hymn books!

Jim Ertner

Greensboro

