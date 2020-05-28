Today I received a letter in which the return address on the envelope showed it was from the IRS. In place of a stamp, it said “Postage and Fees Paid Internal Revenue Service.”

Wow! A check? No! A campaign mailing supporting the president. In the letter, the president lets me know, as if I didn’t, that it was none other than he who signed into law the CARES Act which gave my wife and me, 10 days ago, an Economic Impact Payment of $2,400.

Why did my taxes pay for this letter? Why wasn’t this paid for by the Republican National Committee or some such group?

It’s outrageous that the president would do this, but at least it supports the post office!

Bill West

Oak Ridge

