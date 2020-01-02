Regarding “This Trump tactic of attacking the free press gravely threatens our democracy” (letter, Jan. 2): Numbers shed light on President Trump’s relationship with the “free press.” Of the 100 largest newspapers in 2016, 57 endorsed Hillary Clinton; two endorsed Donald Trump.
How does the 28-to-1, Democrat-over-Republican preference of editorial boards translate into story selection — which stories to cover, to ignore?
And how are the chosen stories framed? Crudely, what narratives are supported? What narratives are suppressed?
William Barr, attorney general under President George H.W. Bush and now under President Trump, encapsulated the worries of many Americans in a Dec. 10 interview with NBC News’ Pete Williams: “I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press.”
Tom Shuford
Lenoir
