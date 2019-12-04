Congratulations to the Greensboro Collaborative Cottage Grove for winning the competitive award of $250,000 to prevent childhood asthma.

I hope the home and medical providers will be on the lookout for a major easily correctable cause of childhood asthma in the home not mentioned in the article in the News & Record on Nov. 26 (“Secondhand Smoke”).

Richard J Rosen, M.D.

Greensboro

