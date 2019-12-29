I wish Romaine Worster could write a column that had any inherent logic to it. Yes, we were all born of women. That fact has no bearing on our right to take office, run companies, earn equal pay or write a newspaper column.
Nor does it speak to the topic of happiness.
Independence and earning a living is hard, although why she has decided to quote a 10-year-old study and connect it to a 48-year-old piece of legislation is quite unclear. Today, women in countries with excellent health care and support for working mothers poll quite well on the happiness spectrum.
That Worster has inane, last-century ideas about the ERA, such as undermining protection for working women, simply shows her lack of knowledge. Her efforts to divide women into class also fails. I have an MBA and was required to work to support my children. She will have to let me know which class I fall into.
Worster might look at the wage gap, talk with women who have been harassed or speak with single mothers who struggle for a promotion in male-dominated professions to better understand why “legal equal rights ... regardless of sex” is still a worthwhile goal.
Ronnie S. Grabon
Greensboro
