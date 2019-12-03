Trump makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan (copy)

President Donald Trump smiles as he eats dinner accompanied by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops on Nov. 28 at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.

Let’s consider for a minute something our president has done that seems to have escaped the attention of media and politicians on both sides of the political arena, except to criticize.

When he was elected, there were predictions of war and economic disaster by Washington insiders. However, instead of putting the young men and women of our armed forces in harm’s way, he has used the tremendous economic forces of the United States to persuade better behavior from our foes and friends alike. He has tread where no president in recent memory has dared to venture. He has negotiated face to face with those others were afraid to approach.

Admittedly, it’s scary to think of one man wielding such power, but we must also admit, so far, that he’s done pretty well with a very complex situation.

No one alive is perfect, and neither is our president, but let’s give credit when credit is due.

