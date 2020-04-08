A close acquaintance has been trying to help me understand why he needs so many weapons and ammunition in his home.
In effect, he sees a “bad guy” around every corner and feels imminent threat to his family.
Last evening he was trying to help me understand why the coronavirus is a hoax. There was absolutely no intellectual dissonance between the thousands of deaths per day with the virus versus the statistical improbability of actually being in a situation where he would need a gun.
He sees the news as largely fake and cannot accept that maybe it is only fake because it does not match what he would like it to be.
And while the government is highly suspect, he is anxious to get his stimulus check and unemployment.
This is the Trump world in which we live. Not a scintilla of intellectual honesty.
Listening to this person is barely different from listening to Trump during his news conferences. I think a mask is necessary during these conversations: one that covers my ears.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
