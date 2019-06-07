Which side are you on?
“These are the times that try men’s souls,” wrote Thomas Paine of The Crisis in 1776.
Throughout our history, we have had to search our souls as a free people about our responsibilities.
In 1861, we fought the Civil War to preserve the Union and to end slavery. In 1964, the fight was for the civil rights of every American and Medicare for the health care of our aged.
Every Crisis has had persons who argued and fought for the status quo. These people have history’s condemnation. Now is no different.
Today, we are again in a Crisis of soul-searching. Today the fight is for the truth, social justice and the survival of our planet.
What is at risk is no less that our very existence as a people.
Truth is not based upon “alternative facts,” “fake news” or “trickle-down economics.”
Truth must be told and defended. Truth requires each of us to have the courage to speak up and to hold accountable those who will not support it.
Our nation can be better than it is today for everyone, including those who want to be here.
Which side are you on?
Jade Osborne
Greensboro