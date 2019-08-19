A recent letter stated, “Anyone with half a brain knows it isn’t either the guns or the rhetoric that’s responsible mass shootings.”
I agree. But I would rather rely on folks with more than half a brain.
The exact causes of human behavior cannot be known. We can, however, use abductive reasoning to seek the likeliest explanation, given what we know.
What differences make mass shootings so prevalent in the U.S. and not elsewhere?
Rule out cellphones, since per capita usage in the U.S. doesn’t even rank in the top 20 countries.
And violent video games and entertainment are a global pandemic.
One big difference is we are more inclined to use violence or threat of violence to solve problems. Just look to the ever-increasing and unquestioned military budget and the cutbacks at the State Department.
And the U.S. does have more guns, many more guns, per capita, than any other country.
As for rhetoric, almost a year ago, a Politico magazine article stated, “Vilifying rhetoric has contributed to mass violence and even genocide when weaponized against minority groups, as in Nazi Germany, and in Rwanda and the Balkans during the 1990s.”
If we only had a brain!
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro