For the first time ever, I support the efforts of Anna Fesmire, Ann Morris, Terri Goldberg and all of the liberal organizations listed in the Jan. 19 column, “Local legislators, pass Second Chance Act.” ( Though I must challenge their claim that “1 in every 4 adults in our state has a criminal record,” unless speeding tickets, etc., were included.)

Those convicted of “nonviolent misdemeanors or have had their criminal charges dismissed” should not be punished for the remainder of their lives, relative to employment opportunities, etc.

I’m a serious “law and order” proponent, but why not give this a try? If these folks abuse the favor, we can always change back to the present policy.

If it works, they become productive citizens rather than dependents on the rest of us. Again, why not?

Clyde L. Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

