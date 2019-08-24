If Paul Camp’s supposition that half the voters in the nation are white supremacists is true (letter, Aug. 19), then one might as well eliminate the word “democracy” from our nation. The greatness of our nation depends on the foundation that “all men are created equal.”
One thing is certain: Mr. Camp believes that his white skin makes him a superior person to any other races. Perhaps the Asian and Indian races, among others, ought to be relegated to slavery? Or President Obama should have been vilified rather than praised as one of our greatest presidents?
This kind of egocentricity, not rare by any means, is difficult to fathom in a free country.
George Kiorpes
Greensboro