Kudos and boos to Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
First, kudos for her new policy of silencing speakers at City Council meetings who speak on matters the city is litigating, as such speech may force council members to hear citizens exercising their First Amendment right to free speech and to redress of grievances.
Her act of censorship cleverly demonstrates the absurdity and unconstitutionality of the “Faircloth law”on police videos, which redefined public records in such a way as to make illegal the public discussion of public business without the encumbrance of going to court to get permission. Maybe the state Supreme Court will take notice?
But, second, boos to the mayor (and City Council) for adopting the “Cure Violence” initiative when history provides a clear example of the true costs associated with such harsh “anti-crime” measures.
About 25 years ago Baltimore, adopted targeted policing.
Yes, the crime rate dropped (if the rise in police crime is excluded) as incarcerations boomed.
Residents in targeted communities now feel as though they were living in East Germany during the Soviet occupation.
Does the mayor really want “Jim Crow policing” in Greensboro?
Michael Freeman
Jamestown
It’s great to be an armchair quarterback. Why don’t you write a Counterpoint and explain the right way to solve the problems.
