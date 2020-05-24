I have been really impressed with the U.S. Postal Service’s performance. While my experience has been just anecdotal, it’s a pretty big anecdote.
In 2010, I started a company to sell bicycle jerseys via the internet. I sold the company in 2019.
In nine years of operation we shipped thousands of jerseys throughout the United States and overseas. Over that time span, three — that’s right three — jerseys, were lost in the mail, and one of them the buyer suspected was stolen from his mailbox. We sent another anyway.
We were told by PayPal to expect 2.3 -3% mailing loss, but the actual loss rate was .0008. Pretty amazing in my opinion.
I’ve read that the USPS must prepay 100% of its pension obligations, unlike almost every other governmental or quasi governmental operation, which accounts for a big part of the annual loss.
I’ve also read that the USPS makes a profit on local delivery for Amazon, etc. It would be nice if our president could separate his private issues from governmental policy.
Oh well, maybe next year.
Earle Bower
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.