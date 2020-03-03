Why is Bernie Sanders running as a Democrat? I know he caucuses with the Democrats in the Senate, but he is an independent.

When Bernie lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016, he did not support her, so I hold him and his supporters greatly responsible for Trump’s election. In the news recently I remember hearing that 80% of Democratic candidates’ backers would support the eventual nominee; only 40% of Bernie’s would.

I supported Bernie in the 2016 primary because I liked his emphasis on getting corporations out of governing. Unfortunately, purity is not the standard in politics. While I would much rather vote for someone, now that I am older, I know I have to vote against sometimes.

On the subject of parties, Merriam-Webster defines republic as “a government having a chief of state who is not a monarch.” Unfortunately, Donald Trump acts like a vengeful king rather than a president who abides by his oath to uphold, protect and defend the Constitution.

Therefore, I think there should be new parties: Berniecrat and Trumpican. Leave the moderates to do the governing.

Elizabeth Chartrand

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments