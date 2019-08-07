Two recent (Aug. 1) letters express a deep and justifiable concern regarding the results of impeaching President Trump: namely, the accession of Vice President Pence to the office of president. Because impeachment is currently very much in the public eye and being considered by the U.S. House, I think it is necessary to cite the following:
U.S. Constitution: Article I, Section 3, sixth paragraph: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. … When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”
Moscow Mitch McConnell’s Republican Senate is not going to come up with “two thirds of the Members present” to convict President Trump.
Let’s consider the last presidential impeachment: that of President Bill Clinton. The Senate failed to convict and he went on to finish his second term. We will never know if he could have been re-elected.
However, President Trump, if impeached, will go on to finish his term and we will know in November 2020 if he can be re-elected.
Francis J. Coyle
Greensboro