Impeachment speeches?

I watched with interest the back and forth between Republicans and Democrats at the broadcasts of the impeachment debates; each side campaigning for their version of the truth. However, what struck me squarely was how the Democrats spoke from the heart and the Republicans read from prepared statements.

I wonder who prepared those for them?

Joseph Saldarini

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments