The problem with impeachment of this president is that we would be no better off.
The vice president, Mike Pence, is maybe scarier then what we have. We will go back 50 years in all our rights. There will be a great loss to gay rights and women’s rights, and I do not see a lot of hope for minorities.
We must go to the polls and vote this president out of office. Last election it was hard, but this election we will be voting for America and our values. Anyone who stayed home last time must get out and vote.
If Puerto Rico can bring change, we can, too. Then we can see about making this president, his daughter, his son-in-law and his sons accountable for using the government as their own cash cow.
Remember, all of this can be achieved by getting out and voting.
Jessica Whitehead
Ruffin