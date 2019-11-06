Diplomat had 'clear understanding' of Ukraine quid pro quo (copy)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., followed by Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., walks out to talk to reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Soviet “show trials” were held to convince the Russian public that Stalin’s political opponents had committed “crimes against the state” (they had not).

In the U.S., the Democrats’ show trial hopes to persuade the American public that Adam Schiff’s political opponent, Donald Trump, has committed an as yet unspecified crime and should be impeached.

It’s all rather poor dinner theater, unless our public is so stupid as to credit Schiff’s accusations, which are intended to prevent the president’s reelection.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

