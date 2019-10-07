I am 80 years old, never thinking that in my lifetime I would ever witness such hate, hypocrisy and antics in D.C.
When the latest circus ends, I predict that the so-called whistleblower will be proven to be a partisan pawn, not a patriot. The legal team that drafted the complaint will be shown to have strong connection to the likes of Soros, the DNC, Hillary — or all three.
The recent change to the whistleblower rules to no longer require firsthand knowledge will be traced back to the Democrats and the deep state. This will all backfire on the Democrats. Whether it was intended or not, Biden will now realize a setback as a result of his own party’s initiative.
Edward LeHanka
Greensboro
