Impeachment is over. Get ready for the good stuff to come.

If Donald Trump has contributed anything to this country, he has demonstrated the need to curtail wannabe dictators.

A Canadian friend told me not to worry. We have checks and balances in place.

I used to think we needed a constitutional convention to specify more clearly the limits of power allocated to each of the three branches of government.

Now, I see, a mere election would do it … and it may be the last chance.

A Republican victory that maintains their Senate majority while Trump is reelected might happen. And that means the pattern of constitutional contempt would continue.

Executive power is defined by Trump and he has the Senate “yes” crowd to back him up. He decides the law and that’s it.

The other branches are held subservient to the office of an unimpeachable president. We ain’t seen nothing yet.

Phil Koch

Greensboro

