Impeachment is over. Get ready for the good stuff to come.
If Donald Trump has contributed anything to this country, he has demonstrated the need to curtail wannabe dictators.
A Canadian friend told me not to worry. We have checks and balances in place.
I used to think we needed a constitutional convention to specify more clearly the limits of power allocated to each of the three branches of government.
Now, I see, a mere election would do it … and it may be the last chance.
A Republican victory that maintains their Senate majority while Trump is reelected might happen. And that means the pattern of constitutional contempt would continue.
Executive power is defined by Trump and he has the Senate “yes” crowd to back him up. He decides the law and that’s it.
The other branches are held subservient to the office of an unimpeachable president. We ain’t seen nothing yet.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.