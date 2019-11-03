Thanks for running Lisa Benson’s cartoon (Oct. 30) showing the media rolling the “impeachment” boulder up the hill. Unlike Sisyphus, the mythical shrewd and greedy Greek king of Corinth, who never was able to get the heavy stone to the top of the hill, the media may get it done due to its support of the completely closed process sanctioned by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and carried out by her minion, Adam Schiff.
These two have ignored the most recent impeachment inquiries which were headed by Rep Peter Rodino (D-N.J.) and Rep. Harry Hyde (R-Ill.) who started formal impeachment proceedings against Presidents Nixon and Clinton, respectively. In both cases the full House was called to vote to begin an impeachment inquiry. In each case the opposing majority leader allowed the process to be open to all 435 representatives.
That void doesn’t seem to bother many of your recent letter writers, who instead of calling out this historic disparity, instead whined about the few GOP Reps who dared to protest the closed “inquiry.”
If it is eventually successful in the House, the impeachment will die in the Senate and the shameful beginnings of this circus could lead to the return the House majority to the GOP.
Russ Cummings
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.