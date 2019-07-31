Well, the Mueller hearings have ended with a whimper, not a bang. Apparently, age has caught up with Robert Mueller, and deflated some of the vigor in this great man.
I did learn one new tidbit from the second round of hearings: Mueller said President Trump had been untruthful in some of his under-oath, written responses during the probe.
Isn’t that the same thing as one of the impeachment charges that almost brought President Clinton down? Lying under oath?
I used to think that impeachment now is the best course before Trump screws up anymore.
But then, we’d have President Pence during the rest of Trump’s term. Pence would then be eligible for two more terms after that.
It’s enough to give you nightmares.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro