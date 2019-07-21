All four of my grandparents were immigrants. Fearing for their lives, they left their homes in Eastern Europe and came to America seeking refuge from persecution and hardship at home.
Other family members couldn’t or wouldn’t leave, refusing to believe the rumors of the deportations and concentration camps to come. “It can’t happen here,” they assured each other. They perished.
I find it appalling that today, in this nation built on the backs of immigrant labor, so many of those who have come here seeking a safe haven now cower in fear of forced deportation to failed states where violence, hunger, and perhaps death await them.
Others who fled life-threatening conditions in their native countries now languish in overcrowded detention camps where frightened children are separated from frantic parents. Made to sleep on cement floors and drink from toilets, they are being held captive without being guilty of any crime.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Please urge N.C. Sens. Burr and Tillis to reinstate the available and less costly ICE alternative immigrant case management programs used by previous administrations.
Separating families and imprisoning them in squalid detention centers is not the answer.
Vicki Ryder
Durham