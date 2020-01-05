If you are against impeaching this president and removing him from office, you own Donald J. Trump from now on!
You own every lie, 14,000-plus so far, every white nationalist group, Tiki torches and all, every migrant child separated from his or her parent, and every criminal or mentally impaired person who acquires a semi-automatic weapon without a background investigation.
You are accountable for every “beautiful letter” he receives from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, a man who tortured and killed an American student and threatens our country with nuclear missiles.
You own this president’s support and decision to sell billions of dollars in planes and weapons to Saudi Arabia, a nation that supported Osama bin Laden and 15 of the 19 Sept. 11 terrorists.
You are responsible for this man’s many private conversations with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and Trump’s disgraceful denial of our American intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election — instead believing Putin’s propaganda that it was really Ukraine!
What do you think Trump did with the translator’s notes that he pocketed after his first Putin meeting?
In November of this new year, you will have a choice; think before you vote!
Happy New Year!
Joan A. Sova
Jamestown
