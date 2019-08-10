Armchair quarterbacks like to think they know more than real ones. Same with armchair Ph.D.’s who insist that their socialist and foreign policies should replace Trump’s.
Degreed but thinly educated, my leftist/liberal/progressive neighbors have suddenly become specialists in government science, uniquely qualified to contradict the president’s decisions. Most of Trump’s critics are victims of groupthink, repeating propaganda put forth by CNN.
It’s much easier to parrot what they’ve been told than to objectively evaluate the president’s pro-business and anti-regulatory administration. The truth is, he’s doing an excellent job.
Richard Merlo
Elkin