Tonight, I look at the news showing a lot of people on beaches and at parties ignoring the wearing of masks and staying 6 feet apart. I then see a woman at a ReOpen NC rally who says she should be allowed to be responsible for her own health, not the government.
What is so sad to me is the lack of concern these people have for other people. But, it was the woman’s statement about being allowed to be responsible for her own health, though, that really showed a lack of concern for others. By being responsible for her own health, what do think she will do if she gets home and starts running a high fever, has a dry cough, is having a hard time breathing and gets very weak? Is she just going to her bedroom to lie down and wait for it to pass, or do you think she might relieve herself of some of the responsibility and call a doctor or go to the hospital?
Surely not, because she wants to be allowed responsible for her own health, doesn’t she?
Would she have any concern for the medical staff putting themselves at risk for her?
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
