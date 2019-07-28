Some argue that President Trump’s “go back to the countries they came from” statement wasn’t racist, and that if someone doesn’t like this country or its laws, they should leave.
But if one were to apply this defense of Trump consistently, then it ought to be applied to the African Americans and their allies active in the civil rights movement.
It should also include suffragettes.
Those who protested in favor of prohibition would be included, as would those who later campaigned for its repeal.
It would apply equally to those who demanded the legalization of abortion and gay marriage, as well as those who today protest against these constitutionally protected rights.
Taken to its logical conclusion, it would ultimately preclude the very existence of our country. In every one of these examples people saw something they believe) to be wrong, and demanded changes to make our society (in their view, at least) better.
And none of these movements were polite affairs. Social change is not a still pool, but a roiling sea. It is ever constant, and those who choose to resist either ebb or flow must plant their feet in shifting sands.
The strongest moral argument always makes the surest anchor
M. Benjamin Thorne
Matthews