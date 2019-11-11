Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T (copy)

Warren shakes hands with Angela Rye, a Democratic activist and political commentator, at N.C. A&T.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

If anyone is thinking about voting for Elizabeth Warren, please consider the following: She is proposing a huge wealth tax on rich people.

How do you think those rich people are going to pay that? Not by taking a bunch of cash out of their bank. (Most rich people are rich because they don’t put their money in a bank where it earns less than 2%). They will have to sell something to make these huge tax payments. For many, it will be real estate. But selling real estate (particularly commercial real estate) takes time, sometimes many years, unless you cut the price, big time, to sell it before your tax bill is due, certainly in less than a year. What does that do to real estate prices? They crash. And not just rich people’s real estate, everyone’s.

If you have money in a retirement fund invested in real estate, it goes down. If you’re trying to sell your house, the price goes down. And when the price drops below your mortgage now you have to come up with the money, fast. And you don’t have any other money. Will Warren help you with that?

Bill Stevens

Jamestown

