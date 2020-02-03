Regarding the portion of the border wall that was blown over by wind last week: The first step in building any kind of wall — even a border wall — is to build a solid concrete foundation and to allow it to set before building on it. Even post-and-beam construction requires that the concrete set up around the posts before the walls are added.
The fact that the wall blew over due to unset concrete proves one of two things: 1) The people placed in charge are inept or 2) the people placed in charge are ripping off the taxpayers by taking dangerous shortcuts.
I’ll allow you to determine which is the answer.
Billy Jones
Greensboro
