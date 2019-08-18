Some letters to the editor in recent days have insisted that the president is not a racist. I will respectfully disagree with that opinion. Did the El Paso shooter look to “shoot Mexicans” on his own or was he encouraged by the president’s divisive rhetoric? To quote the president’s favorite news channel, “We report, you decide.”
The president’s opposition to abortion was cited as a reason that he’s not a racist (letter, Aug. 9). There is no logical connection with abortion and racism. If abortion opponents were as concerned about babies as they apparently are about fetuses, maybe fewer fetuses would be aborted.
Lastly, another point was that Democrats have “no love for America.” Excuse me, I am an honorably discharged veteran and a career government employee. I love this country as much as the writer does, I am just strongly opposed to this administration’s divisive rhetoric and policies. As the famous quote states “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
James Galler
Stokesdale