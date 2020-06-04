At the White House Monday, Mr. Trump came out of his bunker and announced that he’s an ally of all peaceful protesters.

Then, 15 minutes later, he had police use flash-bangs and tear gas to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park so he could walk across Pennsylvania Avenue for a photo op in front of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church. Some ally... What’s that saying? With friends like this, who needs enemies?

Then, with TV cameras whirring and news photographers snapping Trump held up a Bible in front of St. John’s. What a sacrilege! Talk about playing to his base!

And they think he’s sincere. Back to the bunker, Donald.

Gary Parker

Archdale

Load comments