Donald Trump famously stated that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his base would not abandon him. So, given the current climate of tolerance by his base, let’s imagine such a scenario and the possible response of his base to justify the act.
If the person were homeless: one less burden on society.
A person of color: They should go back to where they came from.
A Muslim: They are all anti-American terrorists.
A Democrat: They are all socialists.
A senior citizen: They are a drain on Social Security.
A Mexican: They are all rapists, murderers and drug dealers.
A scientist: They are an obstacle to climate change deniers
A Christian: They preach “love thy neighbor.”
A refugee: They likely would be killed in their country anyway.
A student: not smart enough to attend Wharton.
A woman: likely accused Trump of sexual assault.
A Republican: Probably voted for Hillary.
A Ukrainian: Probably wouldn’t investigate Biden.
Any member of said “base” who is offended by this list should consider acting accordingly.
Joseph Mountjoy
Greensboro
