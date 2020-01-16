During the House impeachment hearings, Donald Trump and the Republicans kept claiming that the process was unfair because the president could not present witnesses and documents that would clear him. Even as late as Jan. 12, Trump tweeted, “Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong?” If the president is telling the truth, why doesn’t he present the exonerating evidence now that the proceedings are under the control of the Republican Senate?
I can think of only two reasons why Trump would not participate in his own defense. First, there is no evidence that will clear him of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Second, there is no need to worry about a guilty verdict since Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have already assured him that the charges will be dismissed. As Lindsay Graham said, “The Senate should end this trial as quickly as possible. That’s what I intend to do. He will be acquitted.”
I wonder how Sens. Burr and Tillis will respond to this mockery of our Constitution?
Denise Baker
Greensboro
