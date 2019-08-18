I was perplexed by Gary Abernathy’s column (Aug. 3) claiming that President Trump’s tweets and comments taunting four U.S. Congresswomen of color to go back to their home countries were “stupid, confusing and childish but not racist.” He further argues that “systemic inequality is not racist. It is simply unfair.”
It seems to me that comments or tweets, be they “stupid and confusing” or not, that denigrate four women because of their heritage clearly fall into the category of racism. Furthermore “systemic inequality” that maintains privileges for one class or ethnic group at the expense and harm of others (in President Trump’s case, Latinos and African Americans) is the very definition of racism.
Mr. Abernathy’s own words that seek to absolve President Trump of racism (and many of his ardent followers) instead indict him (and them).
Stan Faeth
Browns Summit