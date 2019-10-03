Treason: “the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family”(Merriam-Webster).
Whistleblower: “a person who exposes secretive information or activity that is deemed illegal, unethical, or not correct within a private or public organization” (Wikipedia).
11 CFR § 110.20 - (52 U.S.C. 30121, 36 U.S.C. 510) states that “it is illegal to knowingly solicit, accept, or receive from a foreign national any contribution or donation ... other thing of value” (law.cornell.edu).
The whistleblower is protected under American law. This individual was not attempting to overthrow the government.
To the contrary, this person was upholding his or her obligation to protect the sovereignty of the American electoral system.
It is not the whistleblower who has a record of foreign aid solicitation to win an American election.
It is not the whistleblower who attempted to bully and bribe the Ukrainian president to get dirt on his potential opponent.
It is not the whistleblower who is the traitor to the U.S. Constitution.
It is Donald J. Trump who is conspiring to destroy our established rules of law for his own personal gain.
John Dickey
Greensboro
